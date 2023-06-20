
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Haroon Rasheed News
thumb

You Cannot Rule Him Out, PCB Chief selector on Shadab's future in Test Cricket

Pakistan's chief international Haroon Rasheed believes talented all-rounder Shadab Khan has a future in Test cricket, although he has so far failed to capitalize on the opportuniti

thumb

Shahid Afridi opens up on PCB chief's comment on Babar Azam issue

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairmanNajam Sethi revealed a few days ago that Shahid Afridi-led selection committee wantedto remove Babar Azam as captain. Afridi opened his mouth o

thumb

Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan again, says PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasappointed the new chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Team. Former Pakistancricketer Haroon Rasheed has taken responsibility. After explaining th

thumb

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as chief selector

Former Pakistan batter HaroonRasheed has been appointed as the chief selector by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)president Najam Sethi. The rest of the selection panel will be finalize

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.