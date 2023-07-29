
Harare Hurricanes News
Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive

Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

Sreesanth says he loves to run in hard and deliver the goods for his team

Considered to beamong the most explosive and dynamic bowlers in the white-ball game, the verycharismatic Indian pacer S Sreesanth introduced himself to the Zim Cyber CityZim Afro T

Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars

Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em

Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes

The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H

Legendary Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players at Zim Afro T10

One of the legends of Indiancricket, Irfan Pathan has been in good form during the ongoing inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. Turning out for the HarareHurricanes

Superb Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-Wicket win against Harare Hurricanes

The BulawayoBraves put on a scintillating performance on Monday evening at the HarareSports Club and outplayed the Harare Hurricanes in a high-scoring encounter inthe Zim Cyber Cit

Harare Hurricanes win closely fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

The HarareHurricanes registered their second consecutive win at the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, when they defeated the Joburg Buffaloes by 2runs at the Har

Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10

The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

Irfan Pathan’s Harare to play tournament opener against Taskin’s Bulawayo Braves in Zim Afro T10

In less than two weeks, one ofcricket’s most exciting tournaments, the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 willcommence, with five teams battling it out for top honours. The Zim Cyber City

