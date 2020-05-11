
Hanif Mohammad News
thumb

I didn't have an ambition to break that record: Inzamam on his 329 innings

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq would be the highest individual run taker in longest format of cricket. During a match against New Zealand, Inzamam scored 329 runs. Running

thumb

I only needed one hour to score 400: Inzamam

In Test cricket, four batsmen have scored triple centuries for Pakistan. However, no one has yet been able to break Hanif Mohammad's record of 337 runs set in 1958. But former Paki

thumb

Late Hanif Mohammad "remembered" at High Performance Centre

BIPIN DANIFormer Pakistan opening batsman Hanif Mohammad is "remembered" at Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.The new sign board with the legendary batsman's name ha

thumb

Younis Khan names his all-time best Test XI

Recently retired Pakistan’s champion batsman Younis Khan has composed his dream all-time best Test eleven comprising of greatest names in the history of cricket.Named his countryma

