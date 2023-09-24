Hamstring Injury News
Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 with hamstring injury
Sri Lanka could be without their star players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup. Sri Lanka is one of the few teams that has not yet anno
If I'm not comfortable with my hamstring injury I won't play: Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch says he won't play in Friday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan if he feels the slightest twinge in his hamstring, even if the decision ends his in
Finch and David chance for Australia's crucial match against Afghanistan
Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, captain Aaron Finch still has a chance to feature in Australia's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Da
Dushmantha Chameera is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022
Dushmantha Chameera, leader of the pack from Sri Lanka, has been banned from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which is set to start from September 27 in the United Arab Emira
Travis Head excluded from the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury
Australia faced further injury concerns ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as Travis Head was ruled out of the last ODI in Colombo due to hamstring problem.Head suffered th