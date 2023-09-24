
Hamstring Injury News
thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 with hamstring injury

Sri Lanka could be without their star players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup. Sri Lanka is one of the few teams that has not yet anno

thumb

If I'm not comfortable with my hamstring injury I won't play: Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he won't play in Friday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan if he feels the slightest twinge in his hamstring, even if the decision ends his in

thumb

Finch and David chance for Australia's crucial match against Afghanistan

Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, captain Aaron Finch still has a chance to feature in Australia's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Da

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022

Dushmantha Chameera, leader of the pack from Sri Lanka, has been banned from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which is set to start from September 27 in the United Arab Emira

thumb

Travis Head excluded from the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury

Australia faced further injury concerns ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as Travis Head was ruled out of the last ODI in Colombo due to hamstring problem.Head suffered th

