Hamid Hassan News
Hamid Hassan appointed Afghanistan's bowling coach
Former Afghan fast-bowler Hamid Hassan has been named the men's team's new bowling coach, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.The Afghanistan Cricket Board (
The Hamid Hassan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hamid Hassan (born 1 June 1987) is an Afghan cricketer. He is a fast right-arm bowler and right-handed batsmanwho plays primarily as a bowler. In April 2009 he made his internation
