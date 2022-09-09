
Gyanendra Malla News
thumb

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended

After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia

thumb

Getting the highest civilian award in Nepal is my biggest achievement, says Gyanendra Malla

Former Nepal captain GyanendraMalla has received the highest civilian award in his country. The 31-year-old top-orderright-hand batter received this ‘Prabal Janasewa Shree Award’ f

app-banner

