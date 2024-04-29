Gujarat Titans News
Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024
Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac
We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore
Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At
The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma
Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin
Our batting was very average: Gill
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spoke after the match. His side suffered a heavy defeat against Delhi Captials. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets, as they gunned down 90 runs wi
Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024
In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why David Warner is Not Playing In DC v GT IPL 2024 Match
As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for a crucial match against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, they face a setback with the absence of their form
Rashid says Gujarat is missing Shami in the ongoing IPL
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khansays that Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing their ace pacer Mohammed Shami’sservice in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Shami's kn
David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan
Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been
Watch: LSG posts hilarious video featuring KL Rahul after win over GT
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) churned out a compelling win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently-concluded game in Lucknow. KL Rahul and Co. were outsmarted by GT in the last four
Gujarat’s situation is looking slightly bad this time: Chopra
Following their defeat at thehands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Aakash Chopra has a somewhat gloomyoutlook on the Gujarat Titans' (GT) prospects of making it to the IPL 2024p
IPL 2024: Shubman Gill slams GT batters after their defeat to LSG
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was not a happy man after the team succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the match 21 of IPL 2024 atBharat Ratna Shri At
IPL 2024: KL Rahul opens up after LSG register their first win against GT
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their arrival in the IPL in the 2022 season. Apart from them, Gujarat Titans (GT) were the other team to make a IPL debut alongside them. In th