Gujarat Titans News
thumb

Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024

Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac

thumb

We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At

thumb

The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin

thumb

Our batting was very average: Gill

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spoke after the match. His side suffered a heavy defeat against Delhi Captials. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets, as they gunned down 90 runs wi

thumb

Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024

In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why David Warner is Not Playing In DC v GT IPL 2024 Match

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for a crucial match against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, they face a setback with the absence of their form

thumb

Rashid says Gujarat is missing Shami in the ongoing IPL

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khansays that Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing their ace pacer Mohammed Shami’sservice in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Shami's kn

thumb

David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan

Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been

thumb

Watch: LSG posts hilarious video featuring KL Rahul after win over GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) churned out a compelling win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently-concluded game in Lucknow. KL Rahul and Co. were outsmarted by GT in the last four

thumb

Gujarat’s situation is looking slightly bad this time: Chopra

Following their defeat at thehands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Aakash Chopra has a somewhat gloomyoutlook on the Gujarat Titans' (GT) prospects of making it to the IPL 2024p

thumb

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill slams GT batters after their defeat to LSG

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill was not a happy man after the team succumbed to a 33-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the match 21 of IPL 2024 atBharat Ratna Shri At

thumb

IPL 2024: KL Rahul opens up after LSG register their first win against GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their arrival in the IPL in the 2022 season. Apart from them, Gujarat Titans (GT) were the other team to make a IPL debut alongside them. In th

