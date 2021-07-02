
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







GTV News
thumb

T Sports, GTV to telecast Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series

The full-series between hosts Zimbabwe and visitors Bangladesh has set to begin soon. All the matches of Ispahani Mirzapur Tea Cricket Series 2021 will be telecast live by two priv

thumb

T Sports, GTV to telecast DPL Super League matches

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to telecast the matches of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on TV. Super League matches can be seen on two private TV channels.Th

thumb

Two Bangladeshi channels to telecast BAN v SL ODIs

Two Bangladeshi television channels - T Sports and Gazi Television (GTV) - will bring the action between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka live across the country.The Bangladesh Cricket Boa

thumb

SL v BAN: T Sports, GTV to telecast in Bangladesh

Fans in Bangladesh will be able to view Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series 2021 on their televisions as well as on the online platform.[caption id="attachment_163489" align="align

thumb

GTV retains broadcasting rights for BPL

The sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20 is set to commence from the 5th of January in new year (2019). Gazi Television (GTV) has retained the broadcasting rights for the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.