Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Sunday (31st March) at Ahmedabad. A brilliant spell from Mohit Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets conceding just 25 runs and a j
Shubman Gill's stunning hundred before Shami's sensational four wicket haul demolish SRH
Gujrat Titans thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 15th May (Mon). Shubman Gill's maiden IPL hundred and Mohammad Shami's sensational four
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 62, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad 62nd game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Gujarat Titans take on Sunrisers Hyderabad i