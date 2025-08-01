
GSL 2025 News
thumb

Khaled Ahmed reveals Shakib Al Hasan and Shaun Tait’s advice on bowling

Bangladesh fast bowler KhaledAhmed, who did well for Rangpur Riders in the recent Global Super League (GSL),talked about some of the most important tips he got from Shakib Al Hasan

thumb

Playing in the GSL gives you exposure: Khaled Ahmed

Rangpur Riders made it to thefinal of the Global Super League (GSL) for the second year in a row, andBangladesh fast bowler Khaled Ahmed was a big part of that. While they clinched

thumb

Global Super League 2025: Five Teams Finalized, Defending Champions Rangpur Riders Return

The stage is set for the secondGlobal Super League (GSL) event, which brings together the winners offranchises from different T20 leagues around the world. The game, which is based

thumb

Rangpur Riders confirmed for Global Super League 2025

After a victorious debut in theinaugural Global Super League (GSL) last year, Rangpur Riders, theBangladesh-based franchise, are all set to return for the tournament’s secondeditio

Latest News

