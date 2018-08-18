Grant Elliot News
Grant Elliot to quit professional cricket
Grant Elliot, the 39 year old seam bowling all-rounder from New Zealand has decided to retire from professional cricket after the on going T20 Blast season in England.Currently the
No Indian cricketer in World XI to tour Pakistan
To highlight the Independence of Pakistan a friendly T20 series of Pakistan team against World XI has been arranged.Tamim Iqbal Khan is the only Bangladeshi player to get chance on
Faf du Plessis to captain World XI in Lahore
A 14-man squad led by South Africa's Faf Du Plessis has been announced for the upcoming World XI visit to Lahore to play three T20Is against the Pakistan Cricket Team. [নিউজটি বাংল
Watch: Top Five Sixes of PSL
5. Pollard’s pushup six: Caribbean star Pollard hit a huge six to fine leg in the last ball of the innings when his team needed 4 runs to win the crucial match.4. Elliot’s “Bat Dro
Grant Elliot praises Bangladesh team
Undoubtedly, Bangladesh National Cricket Team is passing the best time of their cricket history in the international cricket arena. In last two years tigers have played really good