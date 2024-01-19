
Grant Bradburn News
thumb

Arthur, Puttick resign from their roles in PCB

Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttickhave resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two were given chargeof Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the 2023 ODI World

thumb

Grant Bradburn leaves Pakistan cricket

Grant Bradburn has announced thathe would be resigning from his job as the high-performance coach of the squadon Monday. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have work

thumb

PCB to sack foreign coaches after 2023 World Cup exit, reports

Babar Azam is not the only member of the Pakistan team who is in danger of losing his job in the wake of his team's horror show in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Acc

thumb

We don't get to play a lot of the top nations: Pakistan coach ahead of Bangladesh game

As Pakistan fights to remainalive and hopes for other results to go their way at the World Cup, Pakistan'scoach Grant Bradburn refrained from declaring his squad an isolated one in

thumb

Top Order is Not Clicking, Which is Good Thing; Grant Bradburn

On Monday (9th October), Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradburn explained some significant plans for the world cup. He showed a faith in Pakistani players. A

thumb

We want to be leaders of the game: Bradburn says Pakistan will adopt to 'aggressive' play

Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka inthe Test series on Sri Lankan soil last month. Pakistan head coach GrantBradburn claimed the new attacking style that Pakistan adopted against SriLank

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro

thumb

PCB confirm Bradburn as men's team head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as head coach of the men's national team for a two-year period.Grant Bradburn has been appo

thumb

We don’t have a champion team, says Bradburn Pakistan head coach

Head coach Grant Bradburn wants Pakistan to change their cricket brand if they want to do well at the World Cup and Asian Cup this year.Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradb

thumb

PCB announce coaching staff for home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the management of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (

thumb

Grant Bradburn, Puttick takes charge of Pakistan team from Monday

Newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday alongside batting coach Andrew Puttick to take the reins of the national cricket team, but the arri

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto

