Grant Bradburn News
Arthur, Puttick resign from their roles in PCB
Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttickhave resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two were given chargeof Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the 2023 ODI World
Grant Bradburn leaves Pakistan cricket
Grant Bradburn has announced thathe would be resigning from his job as the high-performance coach of the squadon Monday. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have work
PCB to sack foreign coaches after 2023 World Cup exit, reports
Babar Azam is not the only member of the Pakistan team who is in danger of losing his job in the wake of his team's horror show in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Acc
We don't get to play a lot of the top nations: Pakistan coach ahead of Bangladesh game
As Pakistan fights to remainalive and hopes for other results to go their way at the World Cup, Pakistan'scoach Grant Bradburn refrained from declaring his squad an isolated one in
Top Order is Not Clicking, Which is Good Thing; Grant Bradburn
On Monday (9th October), Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradburn explained some significant plans for the world cup. He showed a faith in Pakistani players. A
We want to be leaders of the game: Bradburn says Pakistan will adopt to 'aggressive' play
Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka inthe Test series on Sri Lankan soil last month. Pakistan head coach GrantBradburn claimed the new attacking style that Pakistan adopted against SriLank
Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again
Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro
PCB confirm Bradburn as men's team head coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as head coach of the men's national team for a two-year period.Grant Bradburn has been appo
We don’t have a champion team, says Bradburn Pakistan head coach
Head coach Grant Bradburn wants Pakistan to change their cricket brand if they want to do well at the World Cup and Asian Cup this year.Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradb
PCB announce coaching staff for home series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the management of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (
Grant Bradburn, Puttick takes charge of Pakistan team from Monday
Newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday alongside batting coach Andrew Puttick to take the reins of the national cricket team, but the arri
Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour
Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto