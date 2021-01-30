Graham Ford News
Ireland coach sets eyes on Bangladesh A tour
Ireland head coach Graham Ford believes the A team tour of Bangladesh will be instrumental for their development.Ireland Wolves, the A team, will face Bangladesh A for one four-day
Graham Ford predicts successful stint for Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford believes that Mickey Arthur will have a successful stint with the present lot of cricketers in Sri Lanka.Speaking on a special online chat show a
Ben Stokes deserves world's best honor, says Ireland coach
English all-rounder Ben Stokes was the only man who could feasibly have been named the leading cricketer in the world for 2020 by Wisden authority. Ireland Coach Graham Ford feels
Papon confident of retaining Hathurusingha
Nazmul Hasan Papon, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has expressed his confidence that Chandika Hathurusingha would see out his contract despite interest from h
SLC in discussion with Hathurusingha as Sri Lanka's next coach
With Graham Ford’s untimely and bizarre exit as the head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team raising a few eyebrows, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is now reportedly in discussions with form
Ford steps down as Sri Lanka coach
Sri Lanka cricket is already going through a bad transition period following the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara.And now they have been dealt with another big b
Sri Lanka eye 'upset' in CT 2017
Sri Lanka have left for England on Thursday to take part in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after intense training. Before leaving the country, coach Graham Ford said Wed
Ford impressed with the attitude of Mendis
Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford produced a ringing endorsement ofKusal Mendis after the 22-year old hit 194 in Galle and claimed that he or the team management never discussed the idea
Graham Ford to coach Barisal Bulls
Khan Mutasim Billah LifeAs the third edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to be commenced from 22nd of November, the six franchises have started to organize thei