Global T20 Canada 2018 News
thumb

Gayle-led Vancouver Knights win Global T20 League title

An unbeaten fifty run knock from Saad Bin Zafar guided Chris Gayle led Vancouver Knights to clinch the title of inaugural Global T20 Canada pushing aside West Indies B by seven wic

thumb

Afridi and Salman Khan captured in a single frame in Canada

Shahid Afridi on Monday met famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan at an event in Canada.The former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is currently in Toronto to play for Edmonto

thumb

Smith shines, Warner goes down in Global T20 League

Australia’s national team discarded skipper Steven Smith scored an unbeaten 55 runs for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 League, Canada, but that was too proved not enough to pr

thumb

Smith smashes fifty in his comeback match

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who is serving a 12-month ban in international cricket has finally made his way back to cricket. He is playing for Toronto Nationals in the Gl

thumb

Warner, Smith picked in Global T20 Canada

A number of cricketing stars have been picked by teams of Global T20 Canada in the players' draft. Suspended David Warner and Steve Smith are among the players who will play the ne

