Global T20 Canada 2018 News
Gayle-led Vancouver Knights win Global T20 League title
An unbeaten fifty run knock from Saad Bin Zafar guided Chris Gayle led Vancouver Knights to clinch the title of inaugural Global T20 Canada pushing aside West Indies B by seven wic
Afridi and Salman Khan captured in a single frame in Canada
Shahid Afridi on Monday met famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan at an event in Canada.The former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is currently in Toronto to play for Edmonto
Smith shines, Warner goes down in Global T20 League
Australia’s national team discarded skipper Steven Smith scored an unbeaten 55 runs for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 League, Canada, but that was too proved not enough to pr
Smith smashes fifty in his comeback match
Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who is serving a 12-month ban in international cricket has finally made his way back to cricket. He is playing for Toronto Nationals in the Gl
Warner, Smith picked in Global T20 Canada
A number of cricketing stars have been picked by teams of Global T20 Canada in the players' draft. Suspended David Warner and Steve Smith are among the players who will play the ne