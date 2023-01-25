
Gerhard Erasmus News
thumb

Namibia captain wins ICC Associate player of the year award

Namibia men's cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus bagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 as the ICC awards were announced Wednes

thumb

Bas de Leede stars again as Netherlands beat Namibia by 5 wickets

Netherlands have beaten Namibiawith a tense finish and registered their second consecutive win in the ongoingICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They won the low-scoring match by 5 wickets on

thumb

Bowlers help Sri Lanka claim easy win against Namibia

Sri Lanka have picked up an easywin of 7 wickets against Namibia in their first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 18). Bowling first, Sri Lanka bundledou

thumb

Will the Underdogs Namibia make it big in this WC?

Namibia isone of the countries who made it for the first time in the grand stages of ICCT20 World Cup 2021. However, their aim will not just be to participate, but toadvance into t

thumb

Namibia captain Erasmus considers themselves as 'underdog' in T20 World Cup

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmusmentions them as the ‘underdog’ of the Group A in the first round of the upcomingT20 World Cup in Oman and expresses satisfaction about their prepara

