George Bailey News


Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner

David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh



Australia announce squad for Warner's last Test

Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the squad for the final Test of the series against Pakistan. However,the cricket board did not make any changes to the squad.Warner has already



Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play



CA confirms Prime Minister's XI match against Pakistan, tickets on sale

Cricket Australia (CA) is pleasedto announce that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI matchagainst Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.The match returns



I've never really strived so much for leadership: Wade

Even though he isn't sure if hewill be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia in next year's T20 WorldCup in the Caribbean and the United States, Australia's interim T20 capta



Travis Head will resume open when he fit, says Bailey

Australia's World Cup campaign is back on track and received a further boost on Saturday when Travis Head was reinstated to the squad in Delhi, but chief selector George Bailey sai



Australia keep injured Head in World Cup squad but added Labuschagne in place of Agar

Australia have made a last-minutechange to their World Cup squad as Marnus Labuschagne has been added to thesquad in replace of injured Ashton Agar. Also, they have kept injured Tr



Surprises in Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 preliminary squad

Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the preliminary squad of 18 members ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s CricketWorld Cup 2023 in India. This team will play ODI series against India



Hazlewood ruled out of ICC World Test Championship final, Neser joins squad

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewoodwas already suffering from injuries. There was doubt about playing in the finalof the World Test Championship. The fears finally come true as Josh Haz



Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi



Hazlewood ruled out of first Test against South Africa, Cummins returns

Cricket Australia (CA) has announceda 14-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa.Captain Pat Cummins returns to the team. But Josh Hazlewood is not i



I still have ambitions to play T20 cricket: Starc

Australia's left-arm pacerMitchell Starc has discussed his future with Australian cricket team selectorGeorge Bailey. Starc outlined his goals with selector Bailey.Australia have b

