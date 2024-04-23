Gautam Gambhir News
Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
Former India cricketer GautamGambhir believes Sunil Narine is the best bowler in the IPL, and he predictedthat the West Indian would become a T20 cricket icon when he made his ODI
"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter
Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine
Gautam Gambhir not worried about Starc's lacklustre outing in this season of IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed the under-fire pace ace Mitchell Starc and stated that the Aussie pacer's recent struggles don't define
Gambhir heaps praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy prowess
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of thr greatest captains of all time as he won every trophies for India. Former Indian top order batter Gautam Gambhir said, Dhoni is the most successfu
Kohli and Gambhir should get an Oscar award: Gavaskar
Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar joked that Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata's teamcoach Gautam Gambhir should each get an Oscar because they seemed to have made
Kohli and Gambhir share a light moment
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off in yesterday's (Friday) IPL match. Despite playing well in this match, Kohli could not win the team. However, a rare
"One team which I wanted to beat everytime, even in my dreams - was RCB" - Gautam Gambhir
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir reminisced about KKR's rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangaluru. As the two arch-rivals set to clash in the 2024 Indian Premier Leag
"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths for IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23, Saturday as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress, Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be qu
Gautam Gambhir urges cricket experts to stop focusing on Kohli or Rohit
The hero fandom culture is something that has been in India for quite a long time now and it is disheartening to see the fans rooting for some superstars like Virat Kohli or Rohit
Gambhir has being quite pivotal in the retention of Russell and Narine: Moody
It has been suggested by Tom Moody,a former Australian cricket player and expert, that Gautam Gambhir was asignificant factor in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) keeping Andre Russe
Aakash Chopra reacts after Gambhir shifts his base from LSG to KKR
Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has shifted his base from Lucknow Super Giants to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The two-time IPL-winning
Robin Uthappa excited for former IPL side, Gautam Gambhir's as KKR mentor
Robin Uthappa expressed his happiness over KKR's decision to bring Gautam Gambhir back as their mentor ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Uthappa worked under Gambhir in 2014 when KKR w