Gary Ballance and five other ex-Yorkshire players to be punished for using racist words
The evidence of Gary Ballance'sracist behavior towards Azeem Rafiq at County Club Yorkshire has been found.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recommended a fine and ban
Gary Ballance announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gary Ballance, the former Yorkshire and England cricketer who recently restarted his career in his native Zimbabwe, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with imme
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is
Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance
England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket
Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably
The Gary Ballance Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Gary Simon Ballance is an English cricketer of Zimbabwean origin, known for his discipline and batting cleverness. Ballance was born on November 22, 1989 in Harare, Zimbabwe.Gary B
Yorkshire suspended for racial issue with Rafiq
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a devastating rebuke over the club's response to racism experienced by f
Color blind cricketers find it difficult to play with pink ball
BIPIN DANIWhile the questions have been raised about the visibility of the pink ball, former Pakistani opening batsman and right arm medium pacer Mudassar Nazar opines that the pro
Ballance takes indefinite break from cricket
England batsman Gary Ballance has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket for personal reasons and will miss "several" matches in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup, th
Ballance, Roland-Jones in for Lord's Test
Batsman Gary Ballance and fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones have been picked in England's Test squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground starting from July