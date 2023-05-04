
Gary Ballance News
thumb

Gary Ballance and five other ex-Yorkshire players to be punished for using racist words

The evidence of Gary Ballance'sracist behavior towards Azeem Rafiq at County Club Yorkshire has been found.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recommended a fine and ban

thumb

Gary Ballance announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Gary Ballance, the former Yorkshire and England cricketer who recently restarted his career in his native Zimbabwe, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with imme

thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller

Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is

Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance

thumb

England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket

Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably

thumb

The Gary Ballance Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Gary Simon Ballance is an English cricketer of Zimbabwean origin, known for his discipline and batting cleverness. Ballance was born on November 22, 1989 in Harare, Zimbabwe.Gary B

thumb

Yorkshire suspended for racial issue with Rafiq

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a devastating rebuke over the club's response to racism experienced by f

thumb

Color blind cricketers find it difficult to play with pink ball

BIPIN DANIWhile the questions have been raised about the visibility of the pink ball, former Pakistani opening batsman and right arm medium pacer Mudassar Nazar opines that the pro

thumb

Ballance takes indefinite break from cricket

England batsman  Gary Ballance has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket for personal reasons and will miss "several" matches in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup, th

thumb

Ballance, Roland-Jones in for Lord's Test

Batsman Gary Ballance and fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones have been picked in England's Test squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground starting from July

