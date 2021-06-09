
Garry Sobers News
Ashwin’s heart is ‘hurt’

Sanjay Manjrekar’s recent remark that Ashwin’s not an all-time great cricketer brought interesting responses from Ashwin and others.Team India’s top off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Maximum runs taken off one ball has to be taken with a pinch of salt

By Kersi Meher-Homji(as told to Bipin Dani).Most level headed commentator gets excited and yells “It’s maximum” meaning it’s a six when Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Garry Sober

Shakib surpasses Sobers-Botham

Yet another record has belonged to Bangladesh's poster boy Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder has achieved a double during the first day of the first Test against Australia in Mirpur

