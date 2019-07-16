
Garfield Sobers News
World Cup trophy should have been 'shared': Sir Garry Sobers

By  Bipin Dani The ICC's 2019 World Cup trophy should have been "shared" and not only the England team should have been declared the winner, according to few former cricketers."Is

Whiteley whips six sixes in an over

In a match of the NatWest T20 Blast, Ross Whiteley of Worcestershire hit six sixes in an over against Yorkshire although his team ended at the losing side of the match. The match w

Younis Khan names his all-time best Test XI

Recently retired Pakistan’s champion batsman Younis Khan has composed his dream all-time best Test eleven comprising of greatest names in the history of cricket.Named his countryma

