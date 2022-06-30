Galle News
SL v AUS: Temporary grandstand of Galle Stadium collapsed due to heavy rain
Australian and Sri Lankan cricketers arriving in Galle on the second day of the first Test were greeted by the alarming sight of a collapsed temporary stand.The roof of a makeshift
Galle frontrunner to host Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed recent developments regarding Test tour of Sri Lanka next month.[caption id="attachment_159984" align="aligncenter" width="900"] Banglad
Watch: ICC to investigate extra fielder in Galle Test
The second Test match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle was a one-sided affair just like the first Test match. England came through with flying colours in both the Tests as th
England confirm Sri Lanka tour in January
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that England has affirmed their visit through Sri Lanka for two Tests in January 2021. Both the matches will be played at the Galle International Crick
Irfan Pathan hasn't confirmed availability for any T20 league
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cleared the air that he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage on Monday (August 3). As there was r
Muralitharan's 8-wicket challenge to Sangakkara in his last Test
Former Sri Lanka spin Wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as a legend of spin bowling in the cricket. The former spinner retired from cricket with 800 Test wickets milestone.
Exclusive: ICC launches hotline, appeal for information of 'mystery' bookie
On Tuesday, the highest authority of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an appeal to find out the identity of the one remaining alleged match-fixer from Al Jaz
Galle to host first ODI in 17 years
Zimbabwe are set to tour Sri Lanka after 16 years as the schedule of the bilateral series between these two sides has been finalised.The series will consist five ODIs and one Test