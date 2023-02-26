
  Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
Gaddafi Stadium Lahore News
thumb

PSL 2023 Security cameras stolen from Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Eight security cameras worth millions of rupees installed to cover Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Lahore matches have been stolen from Gaddafi Stadium.In a new update of the ongoing

thumb

England umpires walk the distance equivalent from Lahore to Manchester

England's 33 first-class umpires have set themselves the target of walking to Lahore and back - virtually, at least - before the ongoing tour of Pakistan finishes."The total distan

thumb

Historic final of PSL is ready to take place in Lahore

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore would be the heart of action in cricket world on Sunday – March 5, 2017, when the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will

