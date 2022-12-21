Gabba pitch News
Steve Smith describes Gabba's pitch is the most difficult to play in Australia
Steve Smith has described the Gabba Green top as the most difficult surface he has encountered in Australia. He expects MCG's circumstances to be more favorable for batting.Steve S
Marnus Labuschagne says gabba pitch is not ideal for Test cricket
Star Australia National Cricket Team batter Marnus Labuschagne, who ranks number one in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, has stated that the pitch at The Gabba in Brisbane was