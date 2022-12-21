
Gabba News
thumb

Steve Smith describes Gabba's pitch is the most difficult to play in Australia

Steve Smith has described the Gabba Green top as the most difficult surface he has encountered in Australia. He expects MCG's circumstances to be more favorable for batting.Steve S

thumb

Marnus Labuschagne says gabba pitch is not ideal for Test cricket

Star Australia National Cricket Team batter Marnus Labuschagne, who ranks number one in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, has stated that the pitch at The Gabba in Brisbane was

thumb

Rashid Khan makes BBL history

Former Afghan captain Rashid Khan rewritten history in the Big Bash League (BBL) with a record 6:17 for the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday at the Gabba.The Afghan leg spinner sacke

thumb

Cummins reacts on Sundar naming his pet dog 'Gabba'

India's young all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Test debut back in January in the fourth Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. Ahead of this match, both teams

thumb

Watch: Rohit caught using cuss word while relishing India's win at The Gabba

Team India defied all the odds and scripted a historic win at The Gabba in Brisbane. India beat Australia by 3 wickets and clinched the Test series by 2-1. India also secured secon

thumb

Watch: Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song while keeping the wickets

Rishabh Pant usually makes the headlines for his playful activities on the cricket field. The wicketkeeper-batsman might not have scored much in the first innings of the fourth Tes

thumb

Watch: Rohit takes a brilliant catch at slip to get rid of Warner

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight for taking a sharp catch at the slip during the fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Australia captain Tim Paine wo

thumb

Australia vs India: Rain expected to play spoilsport at The Gabba

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets to take a lead in the series. India bounce back in the second Test

