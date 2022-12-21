Gabba News
Steve Smith describes Gabba's pitch is the most difficult to play in Australia
Steve Smith has described the Gabba Green top as the most difficult surface he has encountered in Australia. He expects MCG's circumstances to be more favorable for batting.Steve S
Marnus Labuschagne says gabba pitch is not ideal for Test cricket
Star Australia National Cricket Team batter Marnus Labuschagne, who ranks number one in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, has stated that the pitch at The Gabba in Brisbane was
Rashid Khan makes BBL history
Former Afghan captain Rashid Khan rewritten history in the Big Bash League (BBL) with a record 6:17 for the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday at the Gabba.The Afghan leg spinner sacke
Cummins reacts on Sundar naming his pet dog 'Gabba'
India's young all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Test debut back in January in the fourth Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. Ahead of this match, both teams
Watch: Rohit caught using cuss word while relishing India's win at The Gabba
Team India defied all the odds and scripted a historic win at The Gabba in Brisbane. India beat Australia by 3 wickets and clinched the Test series by 2-1. India also secured secon
Watch: Pant sings 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song while keeping the wickets
Rishabh Pant usually makes the headlines for his playful activities on the cricket field. The wicketkeeper-batsman might not have scored much in the first innings of the fourth Tes
Watch: Rohit takes a brilliant catch at slip to get rid of Warner
India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight for taking a sharp catch at the slip during the fourth and final Test match at The Gabba. Australia captain Tim Paine wo
Australia vs India: Rain expected to play spoilsport at The Gabba
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is currently level at 1-1. Australia won the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets to take a lead in the series. India bounce back in the second Test