Funny Cricket Video News
Watch: Six runs scored in last ball of the game with one more ball to spare
A local cricket match had a hilarious end as the batting team scored six runs in the last ball even without touching the ball with the bat.The game between bat and ball has never f
Watch: Batsman smashes his bat into pieces in anger
A video of a batsman banging and crushing his bat beside the twenty two yards, in fierce anger has clasped the attention in the social media.This incident took place in a local tou
ICC to investigate private UAE cricket league
The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to investigate a private cricket league in UAE named the All-Time Ajman League which has come under the spotlight for suspected ‘irr
Video Clip: Stokes awesome look on Bailey
Less than a week after Ben Stoke’s controversial decision of getting out by ‘Obstructing the field’ at the prestigious Lord Cricket ground, Stokes himself has got such an opportuni
Video Clip: Mashrafe madness on the plane
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza - the most experienced and senior player in the Tiger brigade and yet the most jolly person among them. He is often referred as 'Pagla' - because of his lively