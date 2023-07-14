
Franchise cricket News
ICC gives permission to reduce the number of overseas players in New Franchise T20 Leagues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a cap of four active or retired foreign players and seven local players, which may include associated players, for all new T20

I am slightly concerned: Steve Smith regarding Test cricket's future

Australia star batter Steve Smithwants the cricket boards to give the highest importance to the five-day format.He thinks it is possible to keep people interested in Test cricket o

Cummins thinks franchise cricket will rule in future

Pat Cummins can definitely seefranchise cricket ruling the roost in the future. Now that the T20 leaguerequires no objection from the board, Cummins thinks the franchise team may b

