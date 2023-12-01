Four day Test News
KS Bharat to lead India A in South Africa tour
Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A. The two matches will be played while the Indian senior men's team is also on to
Players not willing to approve four-day Test plan: FICA
The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) stated cricketers might not back up the proposed four-day Tests.The implementation of the plan of curtailing longer
Cricket South Africa supports four-day Test plan
In the latest development of implementing four-day Test matches, Cricket South Africa has backed the plan following England and Australia.It was earlier reported that CSA opposes f
ICC to discuss shorter Test, five-day match could soon go to history
Five day Test matches could extinct in near future after England are backing plans to erase the traditional length of the game to go for four-day Test matches from the year 2023 wi
Cricket Australia 'seriously considering' four-day Tests
Adhering the growing drive to curtail cricket's longest format, Cricket Australia (CA) stated they are in a serious note of consideration for playing four-day Test matches.Cricket
Australia positive to make trial for 'Four-Day Test'
Cricket Australia nodded in positive inclination about hosting four day Test matches.While the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved a trial for four day Test, England is co
Historical changes about to begin with four day Test in Port Elizabeth
It has been known that once German government ordered to ban Cricket from the country merely because it is a too lengthy game to watch and more sarcastically even after playing who
Chappell surmises for four day Test including India's hosting of pink ball Test
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell, after successful arrangements of day-night Test matches by Australia and England, have urged that it is the perfect time for India to ground