Former South African Player News
AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024
Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si
Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach
Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa
Dale Steyn impressed by Hasan Ali's performance against Netherlands
Former South African pacer Dale Steyn was impressed by Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who returned to the ODI team after a gap of over a year.Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali delivered an
Dale Steyn predicts two finalists for the ODI World Cup in India
The much-awaited Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and experts have started making their predictions about who might make it to the finals of this edition of the World Cu
Hashim Amla reveals his semi-finalists for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla has revealed his top four teams for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India.Hashim Amla, a cricket legend, has created excitement aro
AB de Villiers praises Suryakumar Yadav for pulling off shots he never took
South African star AB de Villiers recently addressed the comparisons to Suryakumar Yadav, pointing out that the Indian star played some shots, which he never did.South African cric