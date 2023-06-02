
Former Skipper News
Former skipper Carl Hooper joins West Indies coaching set-up

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper has been appointed as assistant to new coach Daren Sammy as the Caribbean side prepare for their World Cup qualifiers.Carl Hooper will join t

Tim Paine is makes his comeback to play first class cricket

Tim Paine, who resigned last year after the sexting scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania official ahead of the Ashes series, has reportedly started training in recent weeks.

