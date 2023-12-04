
Former Pakistan Player News
thumb

Salman Butt Receives Job Offer From Afghanistan Cricket Board, Reports

Embattled former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reportedly received a job offer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board after he was removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board's selectio

thumb

Ramiz Raja criticizes PCB for appointing Salman Butt as selection consultant

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing tainted former cricketer Salman Butt as advisor to chief selector Wahab Riaz. The

thumb

Salman Butt on Virat Kohli chances of featuring in 2027 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has supported Team India's star batsman Virat Kohli to take part in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He suggested that the veteran campaigner could still

thumb

Mohammad Yousuf appoints as Pakistan U19 head coach

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan U19 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appo

thumb

Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the

thumb

PCB appoints Wahab Riaz as Pakistan new Chief Selector

Former left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.Former Pakistan fas

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez glad to serve as Pakistan team director

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed a new team director for the upcoming tour to Australia. Former national team captain Mohammad Hafeez is the new director. His first a

thumb

Former cricketers reacts to Babar Azam's resignation as Pakistan captain

Following Babar Azam's resignation as captain of the all-format men's cricket team following the World Cup debacle, the cricket fraternity took to social media to praise the prolif

thumb

Sikandar Bakht makes bizarre claim about India’s sneaky toss technique

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht has claimed that Rohit Sharma deliberately throws the coin far away during the toss to prevent the opposition captain from seeing it.Former Pa

thumb

Mohammad Amir names three players for new captains for All-Formats

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his choice of captains for the national team across all formats of the game after the team's underperformance during the ICC World

thumb

Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan cricketer over cheating allegations

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza over his bizarre claims. While speaking on a Pakistani channel, Raza had claimed that Indian bowlers we

thumb

India might be directly lose the semi final, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Team India on Sunday (November 5) once again proved their strong title credentials by defeating South Africa in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.The c

