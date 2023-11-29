Former Indian Player News
Ashish Nehra decline the offer to become India Head Coach: Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had apparently approached Ashish Nehra to take over as Team India's T20I coach following the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against
Police registered a cheating case against S. Sreesanth in Kerala
Former cricketer S. Sreesanth was charged with cheating along with two others after a complaint was lodged by a resident of Kannur district in Kerala.Police have opened a cheating
S Sreesanth Picks India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Former India pacer S.S. Sreesanth picked his Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2024. Shubman Gill was a popular name who was not part of S.S. Sreesanth's squad. Sreesanth
Ravi Shastri picks his finalists of ODI World Cup 2023
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout phase. India and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Aust
Kapil Dev defends Babar Azam's captaincy after World Cup elimination
India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed his support for Babar Azam despite criticism of the Pakistan captain's leadership following his team's exit from the ICC C
Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa
Irfan Pathan organized party for Afghanistan cricket team t his home
Former India player and one of the biggest supporters of Afghanistan tea, Irfan Pathan, invited the players for dinner at his home in Mumbai.Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in
legendary Indian spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77
India's legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. The cause of death is unknown but the former Indian captain had health problems.Former India
Harbhajan Singh suggests two changes in Indian team for match against New Zealand
The Indian cricket team is grappling with a major conundrum as it faces the unenviable task of replacing the indispensable Hardik Pandya in its playing XI. A dynamic all-rounder, H
Sourav Ganguly believes Pakistan cannot handle pressure situations
Sourav Ganguly, a former Indian cricketer, voiced his criticism on Pakistan's current performance and stated that the current Pakistan team seems to lack the competitive spirit of
Sunil Gavaskar makes a big statement about Pakistan's batting
Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries was a good sign for Pakistan as they were not constantly dependent on Babar Az
Anil Kumble predicts four semifinalists for the ODI World Cup 2023
Anil Kumble predicts four semi-finalists for the ODI World Cup 2023. The ICC Cricket World Cup has begun with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Nar