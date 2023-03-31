
Former captain News
Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli starts training in Mumbai ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has been included in the T20 squad for the much-anticipated Asian Cup, which features a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.The last edition of the

We just leave Virat Kohli alone and let him play his cricket says Robin Uthappa

With former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in poor form and being consistently rested for several games, pundits have questioned his place in the squad. However, Virat's former RCB tea

Former Pakistan Skipper Zaheer Abbas is shifted to ICU in London Hospital in critical condition

Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in London after his health deteriorated.zaheer-abbasFormer Test captain and legend

de Villiers' absence a 'red flag' for test cricket: McCullum

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in attendance at the MCC World Cricket committee meeting, has described the absence of AB de Villiers in Test cricket as a "red flag" fo

