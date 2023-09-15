
Fitness News
thumb

BCCI Provides huge update on Shreyas Iyer’s fitness

Team India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm ahead of the team's Super Four match against Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup. He also had to sit out the

thumb

Shaheen Afridi is still trying to get back to full fitness in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi is trying but it has been difficult for him to return to his best form after such an injury. Some in Pakistan have criticized Pakistan for playing Afridi when he is

thumb

Aaqib raises question marks over Shaheen Afridi's fitness

Pakistan's left pacer Shaheen Shah recently made his comeback to the national team after a three-month hiatus from an injury sustained in the first friendly against Sri Lanka in Ga

