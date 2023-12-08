Final News
World Cup 2023 final and Semi Final Pitches gets Poor Ratings From ICC
The curtain has fallen on the 2023 World Cup and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now assessed the five Indian grounds that hosted Team India matches during the tourname
Babar Azam reacts to India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final
Pakistan batting veteran Babar Azam has congratulated the Australian team on winning the 2023 World Cup at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Pakistan star Babar Azam has
Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final
ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite
India vs Australia Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The game caps the tournament with one of the two teams being crowned wo
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Final CPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will face each other in the final of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Sunday, September 24. The venue for this g
Dambulla Aura vs B-Love Kandy Final LPL 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Dambulla Aura and B-Love Kandy will face off in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Finals on Sunday 20th August. The venue for this game is the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.Damb
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Final Match, GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers meet in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Finals on Sunday 6th August. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.After pla
Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi stars as Somerset win the 2nd title of Vitality Blast 2023
Somerset emerged victorious by 14 runs against Essex from a thrilling 14-run final of Vitality Blast 2023 at Edgbaston. The game featured thrilling performances from both teams but
World Giants vs Asia Lion, LLC 2023, Final Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Aaron Finch's World Giants will take on Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions in the 2023 Legends League Cricket Final on Monday 20 March at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium
Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL
In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo
Wasim Akram attends the Lanka Premier League final in Colombo
Wasim Akram, a revered figure in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, will take part in the final of the tournament on 23 December 202
Pakistan didn't deserve to play in the T20 World Cup final: Mohammad Amir
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made a brave remark about the Pakistan cricket team when he hinted that Babar Azam &amp; Co. didn't deserve to play in the 2022 T20 World Cu