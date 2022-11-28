FIFA World Cup 2022 News
BCB president supports Brazil, watches every match till now in FIFA World Cup
The whole world is suffering fromfootball fever due to FIFA World Cup. As usual, there is excitement inBangladesh too. Even, football is now a topic of discussion in the country'sc
Neymar gifts autographed jersey to Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal
There is nothing new to cricketers'love for football. Even before bat-ball practice, the cricketers warm up byplaying football. Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is also a big fan