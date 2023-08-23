Fidel Edwards News
Fidel Edwards' impressive 3/5 helps Texas Chargers defeat New Jersey Triton's
Fidel Edwards picked up fantasticbowling figures of 3/5 as the Texas Chargers took down the New Jersey Triton'sby 8 wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regi
Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers
The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta
Russell included in West Indies T20 squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 13-member squad for the first and second T20I against South Africa at home that will be played in Grenada.West Indies have opted out for the
Gayle, Edwards earn recalls to West Indies
Batsman Chris Gayle and fast bowler Fidel Edwards have been included in West Indies T20I squad against Sri Lanka after hiatus.[caption id="attachment_160315" align="aligncenter" wi