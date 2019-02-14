Female cricket News
Female umpire duo set to make history officiating in men's cricket
Umpires Eloise Sheridan and Mary Waldron are on the brink of creating history as they will be the first female duo to officiate in a men's first grade premier (club) cricket match.
11 year old girl asks for gender equal cricket pads to Kookaburra
World class cricket equipment manufacturer Kookaburra has received a letter from an 11 year old cricketer requesting to have gender neutral pads for female cricketers.Named Olivia,