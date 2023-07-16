
Fareed Ahmad News
thumb

Live: Bangladesh field first, make two changes

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first for the second consecutive match in the last and second T20Iof the series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have made two chang

thumb

ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for violating the code of conduct

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad have been fined for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday September 7th.Pak

thumb

Asia Cup 2022: Heated argument between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was embroiled in a heated argument with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad during the hard-fought Super Four match of the 2022 Asian Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.P

thumb

Naseem's last over heroics takes Pakistan to Asia Cup final

Pakistan have sealed a dramaticvictory against Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 7) in Sharjah to confirmthe final of the Asia Cup 2022. Naseem Shah earned the victory for the te

thumb

Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider

Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who

thumb

Four changes in Afghanistan's final squad of T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasmade some changes in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup squad and named a 15-membersquad on Sunday (October 10). There are four changes from the init

thumb

WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Lewis, Pollard star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

West Indies keep their winning form in the Twenty20 series after the ODIs. They beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series. As a result, now they lead t

