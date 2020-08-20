
Bangladesh become second most followed cricket nation

Bangladesh is known as a cricket crazy cricket loving country. On the day of the Bangladesh match, the home cricket famous Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is overflow

Bdcrictime launches fan subscriptions

Considered as Bangladesh's most popular cricket portal, BDCricTime has launched the fan subscriptions feature as the first-ever Facebook Media Partner in Bangladesh. The way this f

Facebook partners with ICC

World's leading social media platform Facebook has made a partnership deal with world cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC).As per the partnership, sporting

NCL to be telecasted on Facebook for the first time

The National Cricket League (NCL) is set to start on October 10. The national team players are likely to participate to prepare themselves for the India tour.The latest edition of

ICC announce partnership with Facebook

International Cricket Council (ICC) have signed a four-year contract with Facebook. The social media is set to carry a range of digital content of ICC.After a massive success of th

Nasir doesn't use Facebook much

Nasir Hossain, despite being out of the national team for a while, is still one of the most popular and talked about cricketer of the country. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বেশি ফেসবুক চালা

Shakib hits 10 million on Facebook 

Bangladesh ranks among the chief countries where cricket is the major and most popular sports as per the culture of the country. The family of serious cricket playing nations is a

Shakib fifth-most popular IPL player on Facebook

Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi recruit Shakib Al Hasan stands on fifth in the list of most followed IPL player on social networking media Facebook. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আইপিএলে

