European T20 Franchise League News
Florin becomes hero with a beautiful reply for trolling his bowling action
Pavel Florin, a player in the European Cricket League was trolled heavily for his unique bowling action. But he came up with a beautiful reply to become cricket's new hero.The Euro
Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands to play in a new T20 League
The boards of Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland has confirmed the participation of their players in the European T20 Franchise League.Nowadays T20 leagues are the most common eleme