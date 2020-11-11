Essex Eagles News
British-Bangladeshi Robin Das in Bangabandhu T20 draft
Essex batsman Robin James Das, a British-Bangladeshi, has been named in the players' draft for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. Robin's father hails from Sunamganj district of Sylhet Divi
Tamim denies hate crime allegations
Bangladesh cricket team hard-hitter batsman, Tamim Iqbal who has left English County Club Essex owing to personal reasons after playing a single match denies the news of being targ
Tamim opts to return Bangladesh for his wife's safety
Bangladesh cricket team dashing hard-hitter, Tamim Iqbal who signed by Essex Eagles to play eight matches for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left Essex and decided to return hom
Tamim leaves Essex due to some personal reasons
Bangladesh cricket team dashing opener Tamim Iqbal who roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left the club due to some personal reasons. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ব্যক্তি
Essex suffer 7-wicket defeat against Kent
Essex Eagles suffered massive defeat in their second match of the ongoing season of NatWest T20 Blast. On Sunday, the visiting side suffered 7 wickets defeat to Kent Spitfires.Batt
Essex post a total of 166/8, despite Tamim's failure
Bangladesh cricket team’s left hander dashing opener Tamim Iqbal have made his Essex debut today but failed to score big against Kent Spitfires in the NatWest T20 Blast at Beckenha
Tamim makes his Essex debut against Kent
Bangladesh start cricketer Tamim Iqbal makes his Essex debut in the NatWest T20 Blast today. This is going to be his first appearance in the tournament after long-awaited six years
Essex include Tamim in the squad of Sunday's battle
Bangladesh cricket team’s left-hander opener Tamim Iqbal has been roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast. After receiving ‘NOC’ from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (
Tamim to leave Dhaka on Friday for England
Bangladesh cricket team’s dashing hard-hitter batsman, Tamim Iqbal has got the opportunity to play in the County cricket for the second time of his career. After receiving an offer
Tamim gets NOC to play for Essex
It's now official that the dashing Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to take part in the impending NatWest T20 Blast tournament for Essex Eagles. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এসেক্সে খেলার জ
Tamim gets offer from Essex for Natwest T20 Blast
Following his brilliant performance throughout the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, here comes another good news for Bangladesh southpaw opener Tamim Iqbal. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এসেক্স থ