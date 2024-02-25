
ESPNCricinfo News
thumb

Hathurusingha shows frustration on BPL, says it’s like a Circus

Hathurusingha isn’t satisfied with the Bangladesh's only franchise league Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). On an interview to ESPNCricinfo he showed his frustration over BPL's mism

thumb

Mustafizur named in ESPNcricinfo's list of bowlers with 'best slower ball'

Slower delivery is one of thedangerous weapons of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Exactly one year ago,the Australian national team visited Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the T20 s

thumb

Hales involves in a lengthy Twitter conversation, supporting mankading

England right-handed batsman Alex Hales involved in a lengthy conversation on Twitter, supporting mankading.The mankading type of dismissal in cricket came into the limelight when

thumb

Shakib urges other players to learn from his mistake

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has admitted to having "made mistakes" and urged other players to learn from his mistake so that they don't  have to face any situation li

thumb

Allegations of vote rigging, Rohit-Villiers voting raises new controversy

All sports around the world are currently closed due to coronavirus. There are no international matches for the cricket fans for a long time. However, ESPNcricinfo poll took the so

thumb

Kohli-Gayle controversy comes to end

All sports around the world are currently closed due to coronavirus. There are no international matches for the cricket fans for a long time. However, ESPNcricinfo poll took the so

thumb

Twitter goes crazy as Kohli faces same fate like Shakib

All sports around the world are currently closed due to coronavirus. There are no international matches for the cricket fans for a long time. However, ESPNcricinfo poll took the so

thumb

Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at ESPNcricinfo's World Cup tweet

Former Indian left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir posted a controversial tweet, quoting the tweet posted by ESPNcricinfo, cherishing India's World Cup winning moment in 2011.On Apri

thumb

Stokes loses his temper again over false pay cuts article

Maybe English all-rounder Ben Stokes likes being in the headline of a news. A few days ago, he put Australia under threat for the upcoming Ashes series. Now, again, he has mentione

thumb

Anderson picks between Kohli and Smith

In a funny show with ESPN Cricinfo called 'You Have To Answer' in which you can't skip any question and must pick an answer, the English pacer James Anderson picked his favorites f

thumb

Happy Fizz describes ESPNCricinfo award as a great achievement

Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has thanked ESPNCricinfo and expressed his pleasure as he won the ESPNCricinfo Best T20 Bowling Performance of the Year 2016.[আরো দেখুনঃ

thumb

Watch all the previous animosity between Bangladesh and India

With India currently hosting Bangladesh for a historic one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, which marks Bangladesh's first ever Test

