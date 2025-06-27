England Women's Vs India Women's 2025 News
India Women's Tour of England 2025: Squads, Fixtures All You Need to Know
England hosts the Indian women's team for five T20Is and three ODIs. With the ODI World Cup just around the corner, both teams will be looking to play to their best and optimise th
India Women's announce power-packed squads for England white-ball tour
India women's have announced squads for the England white-ball series, which begins from June 28. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead both the squads in five-match T20I series and three-mat