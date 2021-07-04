
England women vs India women 2021 News
Mithali Raj now leading run-scorer in women's internationals

India legend Mithali Raji has surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.As opposed to Edwards's tally of 10,273 r

"This is for you, my dad," Sneh Rana's perfect Father's Day gift

On the eve of Father's Day, India's woman all-rounder Sneh Rana gave a perfect gift to her late father Bhagwan Singh.The 27-year-old bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, playing his very

