England vs South Africa 2017 News
Moeen forges new world record in England's win
English all-rounder Moeen Ali became the first performer in the history of cricket to score 250 runs and to take 25 wickets in a four match Test series.
Moeen stars in England's long coveted series win against SA
All-rounder Moeen Ali featured in a rare feat of record to acclimatize England achieving a wonderful series victory over South Africa at the Old Trafford on Monday.The host side se
Pollock wants de Villiers back in the Test side
Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, has urged the Cricket South Africa(CSA) to coax their best batsman AB de Villiers back in the Test side prior to the crucial Test series
Eng, SA even on Root's record-making day
England have posted 260/6 on day one of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. Joe Root created records on the day.England elected to bat first at the
Consistent Root joins AB-Mominul's club, crosses 5000 runs
England's Mr. consistent batsman Joe Root has completed landmark of 5000 Test runs during the first day of fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. He has ente
Anderson honoured by Lancashire
Lancashire County Cricket Club has honoured England's premier fast bowler James Anderson in an unique way. The Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester has now an end named 'James
Ali hat-trick seals England win
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken a hat-trick on the fifth day of the third Test at The Oval, London as the hosts seal 239-run victory over South Africa to take 2-1 lead in t
Philander returns from hospital to join in the match
South African all-rounder Vernon Philander has been discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning; he is now eligible to bat on the third day of the third Test against England.
Stokes has 'No grudge' against Rabada
Vigilant South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was banned after the series levelling 340 run win of South Africa against England at the Trent Bridge last week. The fault was to ‘
Malan, Westley earn Test call-ups
England have announced 13-man squad for the third Test against South Africa, which starts on July 27 at The Oval, London.As Gary Ballance is out with finger injury, batsmen Dawid M
'Tintin' - Chris Morris!
We never stop loving our heroes, do we? We love to love them, love to hate them. Nonetheless roll your eyes from different corner to find out our beloved cricketers in various shap
'Philander becomes new Kallis', says SA skipper
Following South Africa’s 340 runs win against host England at the Trent Bridge Test, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis appreciated Vernon Philander saying he is the ‘new Jack Kallis’