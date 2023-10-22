
England vs South Africa News
thumb

Heinrich Klaasen apologizes to Mark Wook for aggressive celebration

Heinrich Klaasen of South Africais quoted as saying that he offered Mark Wood an apology both during the gameand after it for the manner in which Wood celebrated achieving his four

thumb

Temba Bavuma feels excited to play at 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar's homeground

South Africa captain Temba Bavumais excited to face England in a crucial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match atWankhede Stadium in Mumbai since the venue holds special meaning for hi

thumb

James Anderson becomes first pacer to play 150 Tests

Ace England pacer James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to appear in 150 Test matches. [caption id="attachment_136020" align="aligncenter"

thumb

Watch: Ben stokes's unbelievable catch against South Africa

Hosts England make entry to the first win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 beating hot favorite South Africa by 104 runs in the opening contest at the Kennington Oval in London on

thumb

Archer arches solid England win in CWC 2019 opener

Hosts England make entry to the first win of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 beating hot favorite South Africa by 104 runs in the opening contest at the Kennington Oval in London on

