England vs New Zealand 2021 News


Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career

Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se



Cook questions England's approach to Test cricket

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook is disappointed over England not fielding first-choice XI in Test matches in the recent past.England restes the likes of Chris Woakes, Jos



New Zealand displace India as No.1 Test team

Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand have displaced their opponents India in the ICC Test team rankings to become No.1 by beating England 1-0.This is New Zealand's only third away s



New Zealand moments away from historic series win

New Zealand may require only a few runs of target to beat England in a Test series in England for the third time, the first in this century.New Zealand's last Test series win in En



Conway, Young keep New Zealand in charge

New Zealand are trailing by 74 runs with seven wickets in hand in their first innings of the second Test versus England at Edgbaston.[caption id="attachment_167140" align="aligncen



Lawrence impresses vs NZ attack in front of Edgbaston crowd

Cricket, as it seems, is back to life in England with around 18,000 including the Barmy Army attending day one of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.In a neck-in-neck



Conway storms into Test batting rankings

Debutants Devon Conway (New Zealand) and Ollie Robinson (England) have made large gains in the Men's Test player rankings.After a first-innings 200 and 23 in the second in the firs



Latham to lead NZ in 2nd Test, Williamson sidelined

New Zealand's regular captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Williamson is suffering an injury to his left elbow, which has tro



Santner out of 2nd Test, Boult set to return

New Zealand will change their combination in the second Test against England at Edgbaston.The exclusion of all-rounder Mitchell Santner is a forced one. He has a cut on his bowling



ICC fines England for slow over-rate

The ICC (International Cricket Council) has fined England 40% of their players' match fees after a slow over-rate in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.The ICC revealed t



Boult in line to play Edgbaston Test

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult could take part in the second Test against England at Edgbaston that starts on Thursday (June 10).Boult, who landed in the UK later than other members



England bat out last two sessions to draw

No winners in the first international match of English summer as England have batted out day five of the first Test to deny New Zealand a win at Lord's Cricket Ground.Having starte

