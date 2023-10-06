England vs New Zealand News
Aakash Chopra thinks New Zealand take revenge on England
Former India batter Aakash Choprabelieves that New Zealand have successfully exacted their revenge on Englandfor the heart-breaking defeat they suffered in the final of the 2019 OD
Very much outplayed by New Zealand: Buttler after humiliating 9-wicket defeat
Captain Jos Buttler said England was"completely outplayed" by New Zealand in their 9-wicket loss to opentheir World Cup campaign.The Three Lions appeared to be intotal and utter di
I idolized Sachin Tendulkar: Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand won the first matchof the World Cup. They dismantled the English bowlers to win the match by 9wickets. Specifically, it was Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who won the
All records of England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 opener
New Zealand got off to a goodstart by defeating England by 9 wickets in the first match of the ICC World Cup2023 in Ahmedabad. There were many records in the first match of the Wor
Conway and Ravindra destroy defending champs England to kickoff WC
New Zealand start their World Cup campaign in the most perfect way possible, as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hand defending champions England a massive defeat. The Kiwis beat E
Matt Henry's excellent 3 fer helps New Zealand restrict England for 282
New Zealand have restricted England to a below par in the opening match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday (5th October) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Matt Henr
Live: New Zealand bowl first, Stokes misses out for England
New Zealand have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the defendingchampions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday
We're not necessarily focused on what people are predicting: Latham
According to New Zealand'sinterim captain Tom Latham, the team's only emphasis at the 2023 World Cup inIndia is on winning the tournament.However, they are typicallylabeled as unde
Ben Stokes a doubt for World Cup opener against New Zealand
England star all-rounder BenStokes is questionable for England's World Cup opener against New Zealand inAhmedabad on Thursday (October 5) due to an injury.Stokes, who has endured l
Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener against England
New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson will miss the 2023 ODI World Cup’s opening game against England sincehe is still recovering from knee surgery.Williamson will bat only intoday's
Henry Nicholls to donate World Cup final shirt
Star New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls has decided to do his part to assist the country's poor families affected by COVID-19 pandemic, donating the shirt he wore in the heart-stop
"Hopefully it will be the last" - Bairstow on his exclusion from the test squad
England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow insists that he will ‘come back stronger and better’ in test cricket than ever after being left out from England’s Test squad for the u