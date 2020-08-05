England vs Ireland 2020 News
Not a consolation win says Stirling's proud father
Ireland's Paul Stirling joins the company of Roy Frerdericks, Majid Khan, Greg Chappell, Mark Greatbatch, Marvan Atapattu, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, and Tamim Iqbal, who al
Topley ruled out of final ODI
After more than four long years, English left-arm pacer Reece Topley has got a chance in the national team.But less than two days later, Topley faced an unfortunate injury. The Eng
Irish pacer Little faces punishment for violating ICC Code of Conduct
After the Test series between England and West Indies, limited-overs cricket is also returned with the England-Ireland series. The current series is the first in the ICC's new ODI