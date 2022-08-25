England vs India 2022 News
Kohli opens up about his off-form
India star batsman Virat Kohli has been out of formfor several days. He has spent a large part of this year resting to get back tothe form. He is returning to the field again with
Irfan Pathan predicts Hooda will serve India for next six-seven years
India all-rounder Deepak Hoodahas been in great form since his debut for India national team this year. FormerIndian all-rounder Irfan Pathan says that hard work pays off for Hooda
Pant and Hardik seal the series for India
It is India who emerges victorious in the three match ODI series against England, as the visitors won the the 3rd ODI by 5 wickets to win the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pa
Topley creates history as England defend 246 to level series
England come back strongly after a humiliating defeat, as they beat India by 100 runs to level the three match ODI series 1-1. It was Reece Topley, who was the star of the show for
Bowlers hand India a series win against England
India won the second game of the three match T20I series by 49 runs to gain an unassailable lead of 2-0 against England. The visitors posted a total of 170/8 in their quota of 20 o
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma not proud after team's victory over England
Indian national cricket team produced a scintillating performance against the England national cricket team in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southamp
Virat Kohli's T20I future depends on his performance against England
Virat Kohli is in a position where he may have to make a major effort to maintain his place at the upcoming T20 World Championship in October, nine months after stepping down as T2
Rahul Dravid heaps praise on Rishabh Pant
Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid is really pleased with the way Rishabh Pant has been going about his business as far as the Test cricket is concerned. Pant has time and again
Root-Bairstow produce a historic victory for England to level the series
England have yet again managed to surprise the cricketing fans around the globe, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow created history. The hosts have pulled off their highest ever chasei
Root, Bairstow lead England's pursuit of 378
The hosts England have shown their true fighting spirit in the fourth innings of the fifth Test. After the stumps of Day 4, England are currently favorites to take the Test and lev
India stay in command despite Bairstow's resistance
Inform Johnny Bairstow smashes another ton. Whereas former Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his failure to reach the three digit mark, with more than two years since he reached
Can't believe England haven't learnt from what happened at Lord's: Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the England cricket team for repeating same errors from the Lord's Test last year during the ongoing Edgbaston Test match against